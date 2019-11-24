Former inmate describes China camp punishment
Gulzira was detained in 2017 and taken to "re-education camps” in Xinjiang, where she stayed for 15 months.

She told BBC Panorama about the punishments that were meted out to those held in the camps.

On one occasion, she became upset about not seeing her children and began to cry. She describes how she was brutally punished.

