'Shackled, handcuffed and blindfolded'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former UK consulate worker says he was tortured in China

Simon Cheng told the BBC he was tortured in China after being accused of inciting unrest in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong citizen, who worked for the UK government for almost two years, was detained for 15 days on a trip to mainland China in August.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Nov 2019