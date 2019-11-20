Video

A four-day siege at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (PolyU) is nearing an end, although dozens of protesters remain inside.

At one point hundreds of protesters occupied the university. It became a fiery battleground as they clashed with police.

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went behind the barricades to examine the scene.

