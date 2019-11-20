Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Behind the barricades at HK siege university
A four-day siege at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (PolyU) is nearing an end, although dozens of protesters remain inside.
At one point hundreds of protesters occupied the university. It became a fiery battleground as they clashed with police.
The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went behind the barricades to examine the scene.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-50489054/behind-the-barricades-at-hk-siege-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window