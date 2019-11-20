Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Behind the barricades at HK siege university
A four-day siege at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (PolyU) is nearing an end, although dozens of protesters remain inside.
At one point hundreds of protesters occupied the university. It became a fiery battleground as they clashed with police.
The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went behind the barricades to examine the scene.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-50485934/behind-the-barricades-at-hk-siege-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window