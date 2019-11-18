Media player
Tear gas and arrests at Hong Kong university
A number of protesters have been arrested while trying to run from a Hong Kong university campus surrounded by police.
Groups of demonstrators have made several attempts to flee following a violent and fiery overnight stand-off at Polytechnic University.
The BBC's Robin Brant was at the university and described the scene as one group made its move.
18 Nov 2019
