Protesters arm themselves at Hong Kong campus

Hong Kong protesters: Demonstrators arm themselves at university campus
Protesters around Hong Kong Polytechnic University have armed themselves with an array of weapons, including bow and arrows, and even fencing swords.
They have been defending the occupied campus against police water cannon and tear gas.
There have also been heavy clashes on a nearby bridge above the Cross Harbour tunnel, where a police truck was set on fire and forced to retreat.
17 Nov 2019
