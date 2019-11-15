Hong Kong justice secretary jostled in London
Hong Kong protests: Teresa Cheng jostled by protesters in London

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng fell to the ground after being surrounded by protesters in London.

The Chinese embassy in the UK said Ms Cheng had been pushed to the ground and sustained a hand injury. London's Metropolitan Police said she had been taken to hospital with a hand injury and investigations were continuing.

The incident was condemned by Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam.

