HK protests: ‘An inquiry should look at all sides’

Any independent inquiry into the escalation of the Hong Kong protests should investigate all factors, the ex-housing and transport secretary, Prof Anthony Cheung, has said.

“This is the most serious crisis of governance in Hong Kong ever since 1997 and indeed since 1967,” he told BBC Hardtalk.

Anti-government protests have been taking place in Hong Kong since June and currently show no sign of slowing down.

The protests initially began against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China, but developed into other areas including demands for full democracy and an inquiry into police actions.

The extradition bill was withdrawn in September but clashes between activists and police have become increasingly violent.

