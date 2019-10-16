Protesting HK lawmakers disrupt leader's address
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong lawmakers disrupt Carrie Lam's address

Protesting opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong have disrupted leader Carrie Lam's state of the union address, forcing her to leave the chamber.

Several pro-democracy legislators waved placards and chanted slogans, while standing on desks.

Ms Lam delivered her address later by video message instead.

Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests in recent weeks.

  • 16 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Leaked secret recording of HK leader Carrie Lam