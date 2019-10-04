Tear gas thrown at Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong protests: Tear gas thrown after mask ban introduced

Tear gas has been thrown at protesters in Hong Kong after its leader implemented a ban on face masks during demonstrations.

Leader Carrie Lam invoked a colonial-era law in a bid to quell months of anti-government unrest.

