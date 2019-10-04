Hong Kong protesters burn banner after mask ban
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: China banner burned after mask ban announced

Protesters cheered as a banner celebrating China's 70th anniversary under the Communist Party was burned in Hong Kong.

The protesters gathered after the city's leader Carrie Lam announced a ban on face masks during demonstrations.

Ms Lam said she hoped it would end the violence seen in recent weeks.

  • 04 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'I can't say I love China any more'