Hong Kong protesters burn banner after mask ban

Hong Kong protests: China banner burned after mask ban announced
Protesters cheered as a banner celebrating China's 70th anniversary under the Communist Party was burned in Hong Kong.
The protesters gathered after the city's leader Carrie Lam announced a ban on face masks during demonstrations.
Ms Lam said she hoped it would end the violence seen in recent weeks.
04 Oct 2019
