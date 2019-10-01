Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China celebrates 70 years of communist party rule
China has held large military and civilian parades to mark 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Some 15,000 military personnel and around 100,000 civilians too part, with about 600 pieces of military equipment on display.
In Hong Kong however, the anniversary sparked further street protests.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49896659/china-celebrates-70-years-of-communist-party-ruleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window