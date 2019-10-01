Hong Kong ablaze amid China anniversary protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China anniversary: Petrol bombs thrown during Hong Kong protests
Protesters in Hong Kong have defied a police ban to take to the streets for the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China.
Some threw petrol bombs in the city, while police officers were filmed firing flare guns at demonstrators.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49893949/china-anniversary-petrol-bombs-thrown-during-hong-kong-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window