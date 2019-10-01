'I can't say I love China any more'
Hong Kong protests: 'I can't say I love China any more'

As anti-Beijing protests continue to boil in Hong Kong, one neighbourhood has chosen to embrace China.

North Point, which is home to a Fujianese community loyal to the Chinese Communist Party, has seen violent clashes between residents and pro-democracy demonstrators.

One North Point local, who is a protester, tells us how his love for China has become much more complicated.

Video by Tessa Wong and Grace Tsoi

  • 01 Oct 2019
