Hong Kong protests: 'I can't say I love China any more'
As anti-Beijing protests continue to boil in Hong Kong, one neighbourhood has chosen to embrace China.
North Point, which is home to a Fujianese community loyal to the Chinese Communist Party, has seen violent clashes between residents and pro-democracy demonstrators.
One North Point local, who is a protester, tells us how his love for China has become much more complicated.
Video by Tessa Wong and Grace Tsoi
01 Oct 2019
