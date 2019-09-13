Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anson Chan: No leadership in Hong Kong
After months of anti-government protests Hong Kong is effectively a “rudderless ship,” the former Hong Kong chief secretary, Anson Chan, has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
“The captain has left the bridge,” she said.
Watch the full interview again on Saturday 14 September 2019 on BBC World News or on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window