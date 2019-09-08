Hong Kong protesters call for US intervention
Hong Kong residents marched on the US consulate in the city on Sunday, calling for Donald Trump to personally intervene in the ongoing political crisis.

"President Trump, please save Hong Kong" and "make Hong Kong great again" were among the banners as hundreds marched to the US consulate.

