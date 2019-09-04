Lam's four steps to try and ease HK tensions
Carrie Lam's four steps to try and ease Hong Kong tensions

Hong Kong's chief executive has announced a series of measures in response to months of unrest in the region.

The highly controversial extradition bill which triggered the protests is to be withdrawn.

The proposal, introduced in April, would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

Full withdrawal is one of five key demands of protesters, who are also calling for full democratic rights.

  • 04 Sep 2019
