Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam: 'I have never tendered a resignation'
Hong Kong's chief executive denies she has ever tried to resign, after audio of a private meeting is leaked in which she says she would quit if she could.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49560937/hong-kong-chief-executive-carrie-lam-i-have-never-tendered-a-resignationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window