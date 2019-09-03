Carrie Lam: 'I have never tendered a resignation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam: 'I have never tendered a resignation'

Hong Kong's chief executive denies she has ever tried to resign, after audio of a private meeting is leaked in which she says she would quit if she could.

  • 03 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'Yes or no?': HK leader pressed by reporter