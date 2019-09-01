Hong Kong police clash with protesters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong police clash violently with protesters
Riot police have clashed with protesters in Hong Kong's metro system during demonstrations. It came as thousands marched in the city during a 13th week of protests.
-
01 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49540165/hong-kong-police-clash-violently-with-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window