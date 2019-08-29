Media player
Hong Kong park lights up in sex abuse protest
Thousands have shown up at a Hong Kong park for a #MeToo-style rally, to support pro-democracy protesters who allege they were sexually assaulted by police officers. Hong Kong police have said the allegations are "totally false" online rumours.
29 Aug 2019
