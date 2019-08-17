Media player
How Hong Kong got trapped in a cycle of violence
Hong Kong has been seized by escalating protests in recent months. Police and protesters have now found themselves locked into a spiral of provocation. Is there any way out?
Video by Tessa Wong.
17 Aug 2019
