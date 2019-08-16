'Spiderman' scales HK skyscraper with peace banner

Media player
'Spiderman' Alain Robert scales HK skyscraper with peace banner
A French climber known as "Spiderman" has scaled a skyscraper in the city of Hong Kong to put up a banner calling for peace in the Chinese territory.
Alain Robert said he wanted to "lower the temperature" and "raise a smile", amid months of anti-government protests sometimes leading to violent clashes.
16 Aug 2019
