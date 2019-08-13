Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong airport: Protesters clash with police
A policeman was cornered and beaten at Hong Kong airport as protests turned violent. The officer was rescued by colleagues and his condition is not known.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49337897/hong-kong-airport-protesters-clash-with-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window