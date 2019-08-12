Buildings swept away in China typhoon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Lekima: Buildings collapse in China flooding devastation

Typhoon Lekima in China has killed dozens of people, with over a million evacuated from Zhejiang province.

The typhoon made landfall in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to heavy flooding and landslides, and causing buildings to collapse.

Officials say about five million people in Zhejiang province have been affected and around 250,000 residents have been evacuated in Shanghai.

  • 12 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Typhoon Lekima inches towards China