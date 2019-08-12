Violence erupts in HK train stations

Media player
Hong Kong protests: Violence erupts in train stations
Violence erupted in at least two underground train stations in Hong Kong, as the city saw its 10th weekend of protests.
Local news outlets captured police shooting non-lethal ammunition at close range and tear gas.
Footage courtesy of Apple Daily and RTHK.
12 Aug 2019
