Angry HK commuters scuffle with strike protesters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protest: Angry commuters scuffle with strike protesters
Hong Kong protesters calling for a city-wide strike have attempted to stall underground trains during the morning rush hour. Scuffles between angry commuters and protesters broke out at at least one MTR station.
-
05 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-49231733/hong-kong-protest-angry-commuters-scuffle-with-strike-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window