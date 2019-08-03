Riot police charge Hong Kong protesters

Media player
Hong Kong protests: Riot police charge and fire tear gas
Hong Kong is in the midst of a ninth consecutive weekend of demonstrations.
Riot police charged down activists and fired tear gas on Saturday.
03 Aug 2019
