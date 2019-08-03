Opposing protests flare up in Hong Kong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong: Opposing protests flare up

Protesters have lit a fire outside a police station during the ninth weekend of demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, supporters of Hong Kong's police force also gathered on Saturday, for an open air rally in Victoria Park.

  • 03 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Riot police charge Hong Kong protesters