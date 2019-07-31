Drive-by firework attack
Hong Kong protesters hurt in drive-by firework attack

It is not clear who was behind the incident, which injured at least 10 protesters outside Tin Shui Wai station. The attack was shared on social media platforms including Telegram.

  • 31 Jul 2019