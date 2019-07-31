Fireworks attack injures Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong protests: Fireworks launched outside police station

At least 10 people were injured when fireworks were shot from a moving car into a crowd of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Protesters had gathered to support a small number of activists detained at a police station in Tin Shui Wai district.

It is not clear who was behind the incident, which was shared on social media platforms including Telegram.

