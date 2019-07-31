Toddler falls six storeys and survives

Media player
China toddler: Three-year-old falls six storeys and survives
A toddler in Chongqing, China has survived a six-storey fall after he was caught by passers-by holding out a large blanket. State broadcaster CCTV reported that he had no injuries.
31 Jul 2019
