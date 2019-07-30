Police officer points gun at Hong Kong protesters

Media player
Hong Kong protests: Police officer points gun at protesters
A police officer has been caught on camera brandishing a large gun at protesters in Hong Kong.
The incident came during clashes outside the Kwai Chung police station where dozens of protesters are being held.
30 Jul 2019
