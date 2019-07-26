Hong Kong protesters hold sit-in at airport

Media player
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters hold sit-in at airport
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have been holding a sit-in at Hong Kong's International airport in protest against the response of the police to last weekend’s triad gang attacks on activists.
There are fears that Saturday’s unauthorised march to the scene of last weekend’s clashes could result in yet more violence.
26 Jul 2019
