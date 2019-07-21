Media player
Protesters and police clash in Hong Kong
Riot police have fired tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong following a large pro-democracy rally in the city.
Officers charged at demonstrators who threw objects at police lines.
The clashes came after marchers ignored a designated finish line, continuing on to China's central government offices and throwing eggs at the building.
21 Jul 2019
