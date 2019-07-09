Media player
Video
Carrie Lam: 'Hong Kong extradition bill is dead'
Hong Kong's leader said there is "no such plan" for the controversial bill that would've allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland.
She stopped short of saying it had been withdrawn completely, saying there were "lingering doubts about the government's sincerity".
The bill sparked weeks of unrest in the city and the government had already suspended it indefinitely.
09 Jul 2019
