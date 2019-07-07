Hong Kong police and protesters clash
Hong Kong extradition protests: Police and protesters clash

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong for the first time since the storming of parliament on 1 July.

On Sunday evening riot police charged a group of protesters with batons after warning groups to disperse.

Demonstrators were seen using umbrellas to defend themselves from the charge.

BBC China correspondent Robin Brant reports from Hong Kong.

