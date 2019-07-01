HK leader Carrie Lam condemns 'violent' protesters
Video

Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam condemns ‘extreme use of violence’

Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke at a press conference hours after activists broke into the Legislative Council (LegCo) building and vandalised its main chamber.

She said the break-in, on the anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty to China from Britain, “shocks a lot of people”.

“Nothing is more important than the rule of law in Hong Kong,” she said.

  • 01 Jul 2019
