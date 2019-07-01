Hong Kong: Inside parliament

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protests: Inside parliament
The BBC's Danny Vincent reports from inside parliament after protesters broke into the Legislative Council debating chamber.
Hundreds have entered the building, spray-painting messages on the walls and carrying supplies for those occupying the premises.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window