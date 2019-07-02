HK parliament 'never represented its people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: Parliament 'never represented its people'

On the night of 1 July, hundreds of protesters forcibly broke into Hong Kong's parliamentary Legislative Council building.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who did not take part, explains why protesters felt that action was necessary.

Interview by Karishma Vaswani.

  • 02 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Inside HK parliament after protesters evicted