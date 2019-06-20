Performing Beluga whales find new home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beluga whale performers retire to new open sea home
Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have arrived at their new retirement home in Iceland.
-
20 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-48702702/beluga-whale-performers-retire-to-new-open-sea-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window