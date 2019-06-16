Media player
Protests return to Hong Kong streets
Protesters took part in a demonstration to state their dissatisfaction at Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s recent decision to suspend a controversial law which would allow extradition to mainland China.
Ms Lam has since sent an apology to the people of Hong Kong.
Mourning is also taking place after the death of a protester, who is said to have fallen from a building after hanging a banner during recent activity.
16 Jun 2019
