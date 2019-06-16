Hong Kong protesters march against extradition bill
Hong Kong protests: Thousands march against extradition bill

Thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill.

The government announced it was suspending the bill but protest leaders demanded the bill be scrapped.

  • 16 Jun 2019
