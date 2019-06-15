Hong Kong: “It’s too little, too late”

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong suspension: Residents and lawmakers react
Proposals for a controversial extradition law have been suspended, say Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam.
Some critics are unhappy with the decision, calling for a complete removal, not suspension of the law.
The decision follows mass protests in the city, and a previous refusal to halt the proposed law which would have allowed extradition to mainland China.
15 Jun 2019
