Hong Kong leader feels 'deep sorrow and regret'

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong leader's 'deep sorrow' over controversy
Hong Kong has suspended its plans to push through a law which would allow extradition to mainland China, its chief executive announced Saturday.
Carrie Lam expressed "deep sorrow" over the resulting controversy which sparked massive protests.
15 Jun 2019
