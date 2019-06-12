Media player
Chaos as Hong Kong protesters force way into government building
Some of the Hong Kong protesters have forced their way into the Legislative Council (LegCo) to be met by police trying to fight them back. The BBC's Gabriel Gatehouse reports from inside the building.
12 Jun 2019
