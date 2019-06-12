Media player
Hong Kong protests: Why people are taking to the streets
A proposed extradition law in Hong Kong has resulted in some of the largest protests seen in Hong Kong.
The BBC's Helier Cheung explains why this bill is proving so controversial and how it could have an impact outside of Asia.
12 Jun 2019
