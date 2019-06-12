Hong Kong protests: Why people are taking to the streets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: Why people are taking to the streets

A proposed extradition law in Hong Kong has resulted in some of the largest protests seen in Hong Kong.

The BBC's Helier Cheung explains why this bill is proving so controversial and how it could have an impact outside of Asia.

  • 12 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Clashes after Hong Kong march