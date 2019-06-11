Rescuers battle deadly floods in China

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescuers battle deadly floods in southern China
Rescuers in southern China have been working to help thousands of people who have become trapped and stranded by widespread flooding.
At least five people have been killed after record rainfall swept into the region in recent days.
Hundreds of homes and thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed by the downpours, which are expected to continue over the next few days.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-48596461/rescuers-battle-deadly-floods-in-southern-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window