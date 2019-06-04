Media player
Tiananmen 30th anniversary: Thousands hold Hong Kong vigil
Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary of a government crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong is one of the few places in China where an annual vigil can be safely held by protesters.
04 Jun 2019
