'We have to pay the cost for democracy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Benny Tai: Hong Kong jailed activist to 'come back stronger'
Benny Tai has been jailed for 16 months over his leading role in the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests of 2014.
Before he was sentenced he told BBC Chinese that while the movement didn't achieve its goals it did spark a "social awakening".
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-48034513/benny-tai-hong-kong-jailed-activist-to-come-back-strongerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window