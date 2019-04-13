Media player
The all-singing, all-dancing Chinese Trump opera
Donald Trump has a long-lost twin brother in south-western China.
That's the plot of Trump on Show, a Cantonese opera inspired by the 45th president of the United States that opened in Hong Kong on Friday.
Cantonese opera is a 500-year-old art form originating in southern China.
Produced by Wei Wang, Eunice Wang and Pody Lui of BBC Chinese and Grace Tsoi
