The all-singing, all-dancing Chinese Trump opera
Video

Donald Trump has a long-lost twin brother in south-western China.

That's the plot of Trump on Show, a Cantonese opera inspired by the 45th president of the United States that opened in Hong Kong on Friday.

Cantonese opera is a 500-year-old art form originating in southern China.

Produced by Wei Wang, Eunice Wang and Pody Lui of BBC Chinese and Grace Tsoi

  • 13 Apr 2019
